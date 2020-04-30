Over 830,000 Illinoisans without a job as unemployment spikes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unemployment numbers across the state have jumped as 81,000 new claims were filed last week.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March, over 830,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits, more than 10 times the number of claims filed in the same period last year.

IDES says it has worked to update its electronic filing system to handle the influx of claims.

Starting May 11th, a new program will help those not usually covered by the state’s unemployment insurance.

