ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Public Health Department has sent out an overdose alert.

There were 14 drug overdoses between June 1-3 in Rock County, well above the normal overdose rate.

Officials believe that this means there are opioids or other drugs mixed in with drugs normally found in the area.

For those who use drugs, the health department recommends calling the “Never Use Alone Hotline,” (800) 484-3731, having Narcan nearby and using fentanyl test strips.