Owner of CherryVale Mall files for bankruptcy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVO) — CBL Properties, which owns CherryVale Mall, announced Monday that it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to CNN, CBL has assets and estimated liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion.

The company says it intends to use the Chapter 11 process to restructure its finances.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL.

As of September 30, 2020, CBL had approximately $258.3 million in unrestricted cash on hand and available-for-sale securities.

The company says it expects its cash position and positive cash flow to meet the restructuring needs.

