Owner of house speaks out after deadly Rockford home explosion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of the home on Lapey Street in Rockford that exploded Tuesday night speaks out. The natural gas blast left one man dead and two others critically hurt.

Rockford Fire officials worked through the night cleaning up debris and investigating what caused the explosion.

The owner of the home says the incident comes as a shock as one of the tenants lived in the home for two decades.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in awe, shock, just came down to try and see what was there happening…Good people lived here. That’s all I can say, they were working class people, very good people, lived here a long time.,” said homeowner Kirk Williams.

The Red Cross is helping residents in the neighborhood impacted by the explosion.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

