ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents who own any of 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under law can begin registering them with the state police.

The guns are no longer available to purchase in Illinois, and current owners must register with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.

Registration opened on October 1st. The affidavit can be found under the owner’s Firearm Owners Identifcation Card account on the Illinois State Police website.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

The ban includes exceptions for certain individuals, such as active and retired law enforcement, active military, prison guards, and private security.