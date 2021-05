ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A public safety issue is addressed in Rockford.

Last week, we told you about growing concern over the Elks Club property downtown.

Recent storms damaged the roof. River District Bboard members tell us Argyll Properties, the owner of the building made repairs.

Despite the removal of immediate danger, The River District Board wants the local court system to make sure Argyll Properties maintains the structure.

There’s a hearing scheduled for May 19.