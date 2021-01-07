Pair of Illinois men arrested in riots at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Two men from Illinois were among those arrested during Wednesday’s riots at the nation’s Capitol.

Bradley Ruskelas, of Inverness, and David Fitzgerald, of Roselle, were both charged with Unlawful Entry, according to arrest records.

Earlier today, the DC Metropolitan Police Department announced that 80 people have been arrested since the unrest began.

A majority of those were either curfew violations or unlawful presence on Capitol grounds.

