ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids and parents get the chance to learn about dinosaurs at Rockford’s Burpee Museum this weekend.

They can also hear research presentations by paleontologists from around the world at “Paloefest 2023.”

Some other activities include guessing what fossil is in a jar, special booths and dinosaur-themed workshops.

It is the event’s 25th year.

The last day of “Paleofest” in Sunday.