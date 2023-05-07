ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The recent death of long time TV star Jerry Springer has sparked discussion on pancreatic cancer.

Springer, along with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Patrick Swayze and Alex Trebek, all died from the disease. It is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths.

Each year, 6,400 people are diagnosed. It is more commonly found in men.

“We haven’t really identified a cause of pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Eileen O’Halloran, surgical oncologist with OSF Healthcare. “Of all of the pancreatic cancers, about 5-10% are associated, are found in families or associated with a genetic cause. The other 95% occur sporadically without a good cause.”

There is no specific screening for pancreatic cancer and symptoms, and there are no symptoms at all in some cases.

Residents should check with their doctor if they become jaundice, have back pain and weight loss.