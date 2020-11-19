Pandemic can’t stop Harlem-Roscoe Fire department’s annual free Thanksgiving dinner

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Usually, one week before Thanksgiving, the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District would be hosting a free dinner for seniors.

But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fire department delivered the meals to seniors via a drive-thru event on Thursday.

“We’ve always come to their dinners, because it’s a great chance to see neighbors and friends and we try to financially support the fire department,” said Kerwin Watts.

“I go to these dinners that the firemen have, normally, but this is a freebie today. I’m sure glad to be able to do this,” added Frank McReynolds.

Fire Chief Don Shovelin said he didn’t want to cancel the annual event, so he was able to recruit volunteers from the Roscoe Lions Club.

“I want to thank the community for the support they have shown to our fire department, especially over, not through the lifespan of it, but especially over the last nine months,” he said.

