Pandemic makes it harder for local politicians to connect with voters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Political campaigns are making changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local political candidates say campaigning has been a challenge this year, as many traditional methods used to connect with voters aren’t possible.

Brad Lindmark and Elizabeth Lindquist are both vying to represent Rockford’s District 4 on the Winnebago County Board.

“It’s hard to get out and see the people. They don’t really want to gather and you have to be very careful,” Lindmark said.

Linquist agrees: “It is a lot more difficult campaigning during a pandemic than not.”

As COVID-19 causes the cancellation of large gatherings, the candidates are finding new ways to reach out to voters.

“Without the bigger campaign events, you definitely need more of the signs, and the phone calls, and the mailers. It’s critical to do that,” Lindmark said.

“I wear a mask when I canvas. I don’t go into voters’ homes. I try to stay six feet away from them if possible,” Lindquist said.

Lindmark says instead of having a traditional meet-and-greet, he’s planning on hosting some smaller in-person events as part of his campaign.

“All of our events are going to be socially distanced. We don’t want to break any of the guidelines that have been established in the county, and, like I said earlier, it’s our number one priority: keeping everybody safe,” he said.

Lindquist said she’s tried to connect to voters over the phone and through Zoom.

“All of that is a lot harder campaigning work than just attending fundraisers and parties, and talking in front of crowds,” she said. “But, it’s talking to voters. That’s the most important thing, and I have been maintaining doing that and doing it as carefully as humanly possible.”

