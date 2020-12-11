ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s West Side Showroom began the first day of it’s COVID-safe holiday event, the Elf-O-Matic Vending Machine fundraiser.
“Safety Santa” sits in a box and asks children what they want for Christmas, while Nutlog the Elf sits in a giant vending machine and sings Christmas Carols.
The West Side Showroom, located at 1414 N Main St, hasn’t been able to hold shows during the pandemic, so it’s doing the live performance as a fundraiser for the theater.
Artistic director Mike Werckle said, “It’s really important for us to be here on the West side of Rockford presenting live performance. The theater industry has been hit very hard by COVID. We haven’t been able to open up and have shows.”
The show started today and runs through Sunday, and will run again from the 17th through the 20th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Back to back 50 degree days – Accumulating snow possible by the weekend
- Pandemic-stricken Rockford theater hopes to raise money with Elf-O-Matic Vending Machine
- Beloit Police Department swears in new patrol officer
- Animal rescue owner warns gifting a pet for Christmas is not always the best idea
- More than 900 Dairy Queen customers pay it forward at Minnesota drive-thru
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!