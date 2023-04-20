ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Papa Roach is headed to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center as part of the band’s latest tour.

The band will perform Sunday, July 16th at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for pre-sale now on Ticketmaster with the code “SCARS”.

According to a press release: “Papa Roach doesn’t do lanes. Be it rap-rock, electronic rock, rock ’n’ roll or anything in between, the quartet – vocalist Jacoby Shaddix, guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo – have spent more than 20 years veering across freeways that most bands barely have the nerve to occupy, creating one of the most diverse and fearless discographies in music.

“Their most recent album ‘Ego Trip’ is no different. Launching this album with the release of ‘Kill The Noise,’ the band quickly rose to #1 on the charts where they remained for 4 weeks. Released under their own label ‘New Noize’ this album connects with fans and audiences as it weaves and turns through anthemic hits, themes of forgiveness, emo moments and plenty of nostalgia for the trip of a lifetime. Most recently celebrating their 10th career #1 with ‘No Apologies’ and the release of ‘Ego Trip (Deluxe)’ the band continues to explore different lanes, all while moving swiftly forward.”