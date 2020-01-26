“Parent University” helps Rockford families learn more about local resources

It was back to the books for Rockford-area parents, as Lincoln Middle School hosted “Parent University.”

The event was designed as a community-resource fair for RPS 205 families.

Representatives from local colleges, hospitals, law enforcement, mental health groups, and more were among those in attendance. Parents could also take a class on interviewing, and learn how to access their children’s grades online.

Lincoln principal Kirsten Garrigan helped organize the event. She says having so many local organizations in attendance helped parents find what they were looking for.

“Whether it’s directly relating to their kids in a different way, (or) finding a better job through interviewing skills,” Garrigan said. “Maybe there’s some resources here through our vendors, whether it’s mental health or childcare or any kind of resources they might need, just to hook themselves up and benefit their families.”

Tiffany Scott’s son Omar Ellis is an 8th grader at Lincoln. Even though she has had children in the school district for over 20 years, she’s glad she attended the event.

“There’s alot of information that as parents, we don’t know. Or even just as people living in the community that we don’t know,” Scott said. “Events like this are essential to us being informed and they offer great benefits. So we can take advantage of all the information we obtain. And if we don’t need it, we can also pass it on.”

Garrigan says the idea is that educating parents will help kids.

“When we get our parents involved in our schools and in our community, that only just helps benefitting the kids,” she said. “Hopefully, parents will come here, they will learn some things, and go home and be able to take that home.”

For Scott, when it comes to raising kids, any help is welcome.

“The more you know, the better off you’ll be. You know, parenting is never easy,” Scott said. “Sometimes, you don’t know what’s out there, and once you know what’s out there and available, take advantage.”

Parent University was open to any families at any RPS school, not just Lincoln. Organizers hope that it can become an annual event.