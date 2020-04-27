Parents struggle to adjust to new role as teachers

(WTVO) — Many parents are doubling as teachers as the remainder of the semester will be carried out remotely as schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In some families, with children who span multiple grade levels, parents say it can be very difficult.

Danna Krischke says she’s afraid her six school aged children aren’t getting the education they need.

“I just wish I was better equipped, as a parent, to do better for my kids,” she said.

Krischke and her husband both work full time, and say the distance learning for their children has been a challenge.

“We have one first grader, one third grader, one fifth grader, one eighth grader, and one sophomore,” she said.

Her children normally attend Kinnikinnik and Hononegah schools.

“We’re working (11-12) hour shifts, and then having to go home and spend a couple of hours with them and, quite frankly, we don’t understand what they’re supposed to be doing,” Krischke said. “I know, at least in our household, the kids are falling behind.”

Belvidere Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman said, “It’s really hard for a lot of parents who haven’t had to, in the past, walk through these learning experiences with their children.”

Belvidere has a hotline for parents to call during school hours, where they can get help from teachers, and Kinnikinnik has teachers available for students throughout the day, depending on their grade.

Krischke says she tries to maintain a positive attitude for her family.

“A lot of us are having breakdowns. We feel like we’re letting the teachers down, like we’re letting our kids down, we’re letting ourselves down,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’re not in the day and age where parents stay home all day.”

