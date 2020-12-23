Parents sue Gov. Pritzker, IHSA over winter sports ban

CHICAGO (WGN)— The parents of four Illinois high school athletes have filed a lawsuit to overturn the states ban on winter sports.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the lawsuit accuses Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association of violating their kids’ rights under the states constitution.

The plaintiffs say their children are suffereing from social isolation and from not being able to meet with college recruiters. One of the plaintiffs blames her son’s suicide in part of the sports ban.

“They are supposed to have a rational basis,” said attorney Laura Grochocki. “We are asking why high school sports have the restrictions and why college sports and pro sports do not. Is there a rational basis for the restrictions on high schools? Or is there something else at work here, why they are allowed to play and high schools are not?”

Neither the governor or IHSA have commented on the lawsuit.

MORE HEADLINES: