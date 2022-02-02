Parents unsure on vaccinating babies against COVID

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It could be a matter of weeks before babies as young as six-months-old could be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pfizer asked the FDA to approve the shot for children younger than five-years-old on Tuesday, but some stateline parents are not so sure of the idea. It is a toss up between long-term effects and feeling forced to get it, and one parent said that it is going to take a lot for her to say yes.

“They’re pushing it on children and I just don’t feel it’s safe,” said Erin Dreger, mother of two.

A fear of too many unknowns is why Dreger said that she will not get her three-year-old vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We don’t know if it can harm them in the long run and cause any long term problems,” she said.

The FDA is considering allowing kids as young as six-months-old to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots.

“Importantly this vaccine is specifically formulated for kids under the age of five, so we’re working closely with states, local health departments, pediatricians, families, doctors and pharmacies to ensure that the vaccine is available in thousands of locations nation wide,” said the the White House Coronavirus response coordinator during a COVID response presser.

Officials argue that it is an urgent public health need for the 19 million children currently unable to get the shot. Eligible children under five would two child-size doses of the vaccine if approved.

Dreger said that it would take a lot to changer her mind.

“Maybe if I was not allowed to send her to daycare, because she does go to daycare when I work, maybe if they did a mandate I might have to change my mind, but then I would still look for somewhere that maybe didn’t have the mandate so I didn’t have to get her vaccinated,” Dreger said.

Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department wrote in a statement: “We understand families have struggled with protecting the youngest, vulnerable members during the recent surge of COVID-19. We also understand that vaccination among this age group may stimulate additional questions or concerns on the safety and efficacy of vaccination.”

Dreger said that she still has a lot of those.

“It could do anything and we don’t know, and that’s what I worry about,” Dreger said.

Children in this age group may begin receiving the shots as early as March if approved.