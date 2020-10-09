Park District considers closing Rockford’s Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Last year, when the Rockford Park District announced several local facilities were on the chopping block due to budget cuts, the community rallied to save one of them: Sinnissippi Golf Course.

It worked, and the Park District now says they feel there is enough demand to keep Sinnissippi open.

Now, the community is rallying once more, this time to save the decades-old Riverview Ice House, at 324 N Madison Street.

This week, dozens of community members sent a letter to the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners asking them to reconsider a recommendation to close the Riverview Ice House and instead invest in the Carlson Ice Arena, in Loves Park.

Jay Graham, Founder and Co-Creative Director of advertising firm GrahamSpencer, said, “I’ve seen firsthand the benefits that having an asset like this brings to downtown Rockford. And I just don’t see how you replace that.”

Graham says he’s spent countless hours both playing and coaching hockey at the Riverview Ice House since it opened in 1976.

Now, he’s one of people working to keep the facility in the Forest City.

“I don’t think that the move should be made at all. I think the ice needs to stay downtown, where it’s accessible to all people in Rockford, not just people on the far east side, but minority communities that are here as well,” Graham said.

Kevin Versino, general manager of Rocktown Adventures, also signed the letter, and says the Riverview Ice House provides a big boost to downtown businesses.

“As we all know, activity begets more activity. Not that the ice rink is going to solve all the ills of Rockford, but it’s a catalyst for consistent, repeatable downtown traffic that other businesses can then build off of.”

Another recommendation in the Park District’s 2020 action plan could see a reduction in the number of tournaments hosted at the UW Sports Factory.

Supplycore President and CEO Peter Provenzano is another supporter of keeping the Ice House in Rockford, says he’s concerned about what the potential changes could mean for sports tourism in the city.

“There’s a growth opportunity, to grow that as a sports tourism destination and economic generator for our community,” Provenzano said.

When asked for comment, the Rockford Park District said more details on the 2020 action plan would be presented at its next board meeting on Tuesday.

