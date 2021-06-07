Park District PD reminds people not to swim in the Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With heat and humidity in full force, it can be tempting to jump in the water as a quick way to cool off. But local officers warn some places are off-limits.

It is illegal to swim in the Rock River in Rockford, which is why Rockford Park District Police officers patrol Shorewood Park and Levings Lake, making sure no one gets hurt.

Detectives say swimming in open water can be dangerous due to the river currents.

“It’s for your own safety, we ask that you please not come down here and get in the water. It is very treacherous, it is not safe. So, again we care about your safety and that’s why we’re here today,” said Rockford Park District Detective Lisa Hodges.

Park District officials say the best places to stay cool and play it safe this summer include local spray pads, pools, and the Carlson Ice Arena.