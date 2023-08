ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Travelers will have to pay more for daily parking at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

New prices, taking effect today, are $9 for the daily maximum, or $8 for advanced booking online.

The first two hours are still free, plus one dollar for each additional hour.

Valet parking is available for $12 per day.

RFD is home to the second-largest UPS hub in North America and serves as a base of operations for Amazon Air.