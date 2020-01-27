Paroled killer arrested for failure to register with Freeport Police

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested 41-year-old Marcus Hayes for failure to register as a murderer, a requirement of his parole.

According to police, Hayes was served with a felony warrant on January 23rd.

Hayes, who now resides in Freeport, was convicted of the 1996 murder of Alexander Walker outside a liquor store in Chicago.

Hayes is being held at the Stephenson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

