ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man on parole from prison has been arrested as the suspect in narcotics sales.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Thompson, 53, was arrested Friday after police searched a residence on 319 N. Henrietta Avenue.

During the search of Thompson’s residence, police say they recovered three loaded handguns and cash.

He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Thompson was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.