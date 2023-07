ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A heads-up for local drivers that take Guilford Road in Rockford.

The stretch between Alpine and Milford Road is currently closed. A bridge in the area needs to be fixed, but the work is entirely dependent on the weather.

Repairs are expected to be completed by August 11.

Roxbury Road will only be accessible from the east due to the construction. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.