ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A portion of State Street in Rockford will be closed for construction work.

W. State from Day Avenue to Independence Avenue will be closed starting Monday. Crews will be expanding the road from two lanes to four lanes. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for detours.

The $6.5 million project includes new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a multi-use path. Work is expected to be complete by the end of September.