Participants put to test at Tough Mudder competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Obstacle course junkies flocked to Rockford’s airport Saturday for a Tough Mudder competition.

Participants were put to the test, at some points having to work together to get through a obstacle.

“The atmosphere is amazing,” participant Charles Brown said. “If you haven’t been out here, get out here. It’s fun. Amazing people out here. Of course, if you do it, you get free beer, so I know that’s what a lot of people like to do.”

The obstacle course isn’t a race. Participants can go at their own pace.