Partnership with NIU allows Highland nursing students to get degree in just 3 years

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University is making it easier for nursing students at Freeport’s Highland Community College to get a degree without setting foot on campus.

Through the partnership, students can take classes which will transfer over to NIU, leaving them with only ten courses left to take, all of which can be done online.

“Partnering with NIU allows our students to take courses simultaneously in our Associate Degree program and Northern’s Bachelor’s degree program,” said Dr. Jen Grobe, Associate Dean of Nursing and Allied Health. “Students who are highly motivated and organized can take advantage of Highland’s quality courses and take all but 10 courses toward the BSN on Highland’s campus.”

The partnership allows students to get a bachelor’s degree in just three years.

For more information on the program, visit https://highland.edu/

