ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area manufacturers are being recognized this week for being a key supplier for components of NASA’s Artemis program.

Yesterday, Collins Aerospace celebrated its contribution of several components for the mission, including power modules for the Orion Crew Capsule and a thrust vector control system, which helps the crew steer the rocket during ascent.

Machinists at Ingersoll Machine Tools, 707 Fulton Avenue, helped make parts for the Orion Space Capsule, which will send humans on a mission back to the Moon.

“We do a lot of things stuff here and it’s cool to see where it goes,” said large mill machinist Josh Parson. “There’s so much stuff out there that, you know, people never imagined that would happen.”

Parson says, in his 20-plus years in manufacturing, that he never thought parts he created would help get people to the Moon.

“It’s very neat, watching everything that we did go up to space,” he said.

Ingersoll’s CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Ahrstrom, added, “Ingersoll machines five of the major structural components for Orion and our flight hardware was the one that was launched Artemis 1, and will launch on every subsequent part of this mission.”

Ahrstrom said he is proud that Ingersoll designed all the fixtures and tools that went into creating the bulkhead and the outer shell for the Orion Space Capsule.

“These are the parts that will put the rest of the components on, the avionics, the electronics, the seats for the astronauts to sit in,” he said. “These are the things that protect them and carry them to the Moon and back and back again, safely. We build them here, at Ingersoll.”

Both men encourage students or job seekers to look at the manufacturing field, especially in Rockford.

“Try to get into manufacturing,” Parson said. “I mean, it can take you… to the Moon and back. It’s a neat industry to be in.”

Artemis 2 is planned to launch a crew on the Orion Spacecraft in November 2024.