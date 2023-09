ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Water service repairs will begin on parts of Broadway Wednesday, closing all traffic heading eastbound.

Repairs are taking place in the 1200 block of Broadway, which will be closed at 8th Street to eastbound traffic.

Vehicles will be detoured onto 7th Street going southbound for the duration of the repairs.

Work is expected to last one to three business days. The city encourages drivers to use an alternate route during this time.