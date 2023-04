ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford confirms the unfortunate passing of longtime Rockford Alderman Linda McNeely. Alderman McNeely has served the City’s 13th Ward for 26 years.

“Alderman McNeely was a dedicated and passionate public servant,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “She fought hard on behalf of her ward and always asked hard, thought-provoking questions. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and colleagues.”