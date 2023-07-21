ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thirteen years ago, Pastor Wayne Fricks’ son was killed in a shooting. Now he’s doing his part to help fight against gun violence in Rockford.

“My son was murdered here in Rockford and so, I have a buy-in to the community of Rockford that is it’s personal to me, to this process. Because, when you get hit like that by a loss like that of that magnitude, something got to change in the community,” Fricks said.

Wayne Fricks, Jr., 21, was shot at a birthday party on North Day Avenue in 2010. He died more than two weeks later.

The man initially charged with his murder, Earl Boyd, was acquitted of the crime in 2015.

Fricks, the former director of Rockford anti-violence advocacy group CeaseFire, says violence has a domino effect throughout the entire city, leaving long-lasting trauma.

“I lived through it. I have lived experience there, so I don’t just talk about it. I’ve been there, done that, and I’ve felt the pain,” he added.

“I’ve done several funerals for young men that have been gunned down in our community. And those are the most horrendous type of funerals to do because there’s so much chaos, so much chaos. And, there’s so much anger,” he continued. “When those individuals leave the funeral, they’re dealing with grief. They’re dealing with trauma once again. And that needs to be addressed.”

Now, Fricks is on a mission to help families heal.

On Friday, clergy, state and local officials gathered on the West Side of Chicago to launch a statewide network of Community Healing Resource Centers, located in 13 cities throughout Illinois, including Rockford.

Fricks’ church, No Cross, No Crown Fellowship Church, at 1715 9th Street, will be home to the Rockford location.

The centers are being funded through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, and are positioned as healthcare-based violence intervention programs.

The center includes trauma recovery and grief specialists who lead support groups, as well as individual and group therapy.

“You’ve got mothers out here that lost their children to gun violence. You’ve got fathers out here, you’ve got siblings, grandparents. So, you have a host of community people that have lost on major levels. Why not give them a platform to be able to express themselves? This will be just that,” Fricks said.

He hopes the center will promote healing, provide support, and help end a vicious cycle of violence in Rockford.

“We’ve got to be part of change. We’ve got to be a part of making this a better place to live. And that’s where I’m at. I believe the Community Healing Resource Center would do just that. It will be a better place, where people can heal,” Fricks said.

Fricks said the center will be open by early September.