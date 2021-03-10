Patrons at Ogle County bar potentially exposed to COVID-19

POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department says it has been investigating several cases of COVID-19 linked to Chesty P’s Pub in Polo.

According to the health department, anyone who visited the bar, located at 104 E Mason St, during an event on February 27th or the days following, should consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.