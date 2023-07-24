ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “The Godmother of Soul,” singer and actress Patti LaBelle will be performing at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in October.

LaBelle began her career in the 1960’s as lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, who released the number one hit “Lady Marmalade.”

She sang hit songs off the 1984 “Beverly Hills Cop” soundtrack, including “New Attitude” and “Stir It Up” and had a number one duet single with Michael McDonald called “On My Own,” and later sang “If You Asked Me To” from the “License to Kill” soundtrack which was later covered by Celine Deon.

As an actress, she has appeared in the Oscar-nominated film “A Solider’s Story” and on TV in shows such as “A Different World” and “American Horror Story: Freak Show.”

At age 70, she was featured on “Dancing with the Stars” and competed on a season of “The Masked Singer.”

LaBelle is scheduled to perform in Rockford on Saturday, October 14th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28th on Tickemaster.com or at the Coronado box office.