ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — PAW Patrol Live! is returning to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center on April 19th and 20th.

The live-action, musical finds Ryder and the heroic pups from Nickelodeon’s hit kid’s show back on the road in “The Great Pirate Adventure.”

Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, January 28th at 10 a.m.