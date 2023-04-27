ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re counting on a settlement payment from Illinois’ class action lawsuit against Google, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

Payments to Illinois’ Google users, as part of a biometric data class action suit, have been delayed yet again as administrators work to verify legitimate claims.

According to the settlement’s website, a putative intervenor filed the motion contesting how legitimate claims were separated from fraudulent claims.

“On April 14, 2023, the Court ordered that the administrator continue to attempt to verify certain claims and set a Status Conference for June 2, 2023,” the website reads.

Google was accused in the complaint of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The complaint accused Google of using a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app to sort photographs without user consent.

Google reached a settlement of $100 million in the case.

Class-action members who appeared in a photo in the Google Photos app between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, were eligible for a cut of the settlement.