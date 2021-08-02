PD: pre-teens arrested for pepper spraying people in Walmart

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) – On Sunday August 1st, DeKalb Police Officers responded to the Walmart on Sycamore Road for two disorderly girls who refused to leave the store.

Employees told officers the 11 and 12-year-olds were swearing at them and suspected them of stealing.

The Officers told the juveniles to leave and that they would be arrested if they returned. The two girls left.

About 90 minutes later, employees called police when the juveniles returned.

One of them is accused of pulling out pepper spray and spraying it in the store. Several employees and customers were sprayed with the pepper spray.

The juveniles ran away but were later arrested for Criminal Trespass and Battery in the Lowes parking lot.

