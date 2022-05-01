ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sad news about a Rockford bird named after the city’s iconic baseball team.

“Peaches” the peregrine falcon has died. The Sinnissippi Audubon Society said that Peaches was found dead at the Ohio State University stadium. It see that she did not survive an encounter with the resident falcons there.

Peaches was one of “Louise’s” babies. Louise makes her nest each year on the ledge of the Rockford Register Star news tower. Louise laid five eggs this year, and they have yet to hatch.

Peaches was born in 2019. She will now be part of Ohio State’s Avian Research Collection.