Pearl Harbor events to be held around the stateline

(WTVO) — This Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, there will be multiple events across the the stateline remembering the victims and events of that day.

One of the events will be in Rockford at the Midway Village Museum at 12 p.m. Tuesday, where there will be a lecture talking about the attack and aftermath in a broad sweep in World War 2.

Another event in Roscoe will be held by the Roscoe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and will be located at the Riverside Park. They will be holding a Harbor Remembrance Ceremony.