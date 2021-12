CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A bugler performed taps at Chicago’s Navy Pier at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, the exact time the attack on Pearl Harbor began.

Navy Pier became a training center for about 60,000 service members during World War II.

In attendance was 96-year-old World War II Navy Veteran Carl Lituri. He was present the day the Japanese signed the documents of surrender.