Pec Playhouse roof collapses due to snow

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The roof of the Pec Playhouse Theatre collapsed into the auditorium on Wednesday, due to accumulated snow and ice.

“The collapse brought much of the lighting and heating systems down into the audience seating area,” the playhouse said in a statement.

No one was present in the theatre at the time of the collapse, as it has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount of the damages is under evaluation. Donations are accepted through the Pec Playhouse website.