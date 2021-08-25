Pec Playhouse set for demolition after roof collapse in February

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — After its roof caved during the last harsh winter, the Pec Playhouse is set for demolition.

Snow and ice accumulation caused the roof to collapse in February. No one was present in the theatre at the time of the collapse, as it has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rockford Area Arts Council donated $10,000 to help re-build the theater.

Initially, board members looked into the possibility of repairing the damage, but decided against it after talking to several structural engineers.

“It would be more cost-effective and save time in actually bringing the current space down and building fresh,” Pec Playhouse Board President Suzanne Wiegert explained.