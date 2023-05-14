PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Some mothers spent Sunday afternoon cuddling some very cute kids.

Not human kids, but baby goats.

Pecatonica’s Gretta’s Goats hosted a baby goat snuggle session this Mother’s Day. It was held in an indoor barn space due to the rain.

The groups were small to make sure that everyone got some cuddles. The baby goats often fell asleep right in peoples’ laps.

Organizers said that the activity relaxes and comforts people, but it also helps the babies.

“It helps us to socialize the baby goats, and it’s just a fun way for people to come out and connect with animals, connect with nature and get a taste of farm life,” said Gretta Winkelbauer, owner of Gretta’s Goats.

Gretta’s Goats only offers the baby goat snuggle sessions in the spring, but they have other experiences like goat hikes through the woods and cheese and soap making, as well as bee keeping.