Pecatonica Elementary School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Elementary School will enter into an adaptive pause and go to remote learning beginning on Wednesday, December 1.

The change is reportedly due to staff and students negatively impacted by COVID by either testing positive or being deemed a close contact. The elementary school now does not have enough adults available to cover the necessary duties to teach and monitor the safety of students, according to Pecatonica Community Unit School District 321 Superintendent Carl B. Carlson.

The school will be closed on December 1 for a deep cleaning, and students will remain in remote learning until December 10. Students are planned to return to school on December 13, when staff is allowed to return based on quarantine guidelines.

Staff will reportedly send notifications to families within their respective classrooms on December 2, and students will be expected to connect with their teachers on this day as well.

For students that were not in school Tuesday, time slots will be set up on December 2 for families to pick up necessary school materials and Chromebooks

The Middle and High Schools are expected to stay open and operate as normal, with after school activities being altered if specific activities are compromised by COVID-19 related issues.