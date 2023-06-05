PECATONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Pecatonica man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly threatening his neighbor and kids with a gun.

Deputies responded to the 9200 block of Pecatonica Road around 9:10 p.m. for reports of a man shooting a firearm, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers spoke with the neighbor who placed the 911 call when they arrived. He stated that he heard Peter Heaslip, 62, shooting a firearm while he was in the backyard.

The man and three children watched Heaslip firing rounds into the air before turning his attention to the witness, yelling at the man over past instances of playing music too loud in the past and creating a disturbance.

The neighbor said that Heaslip told him that “I’ll kill you,” and “I’ll shoot you,” according to the police report. He eventually went back to his own property.

A deputy on the scene went over to where Heaslip had been standing and found 10 spent 9mmcasings on the ground of a field. A video taken by one of the kids showed the end of the altercation between the witness and Heaslip, with Heaslip standing in the area where the shell casings were found.

Heaslip was later found sitting on the driveway of his mother-in-law’s property and was detained. The arresting officer said that they could smell alcohol coming from his breath, and that he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Heaslip’s wife was asleep at the time of the incident but told officers where Heaslip kept his gun. Deputies confirmed that Heaslip has an active FOID card but not a concealed carry license.

She said that there have been several issues in the past between Heaslip and the neighbor over loud music complaints.

According to the police report, Heaslip told deputies that he believed the neighbor was inside while he was firing the shots into the air, which he said he was doing at a 45-degree angle.

On his way to jail, Heaslip reportedly told the officer “I should have shot him,” but later said that he should not have said that since the conversation was being recorded by a squad camera.

Heaslip has been charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct, three counts of Endanger Life/Health of Child, Unlawful Use of Weapons, Disorderly Conduct, and Assault.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.