PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica has a new village board president.

Village Trustee Tom Heister will take over the job. Fellow trustees picked Heister during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. He replaces Bill Smull, who resigned last week for what he said was health reasons.

Heister said that he looks forward to working with trustees.

“You know, being the village president at this point is just being a leader, and I respect every one of them and hopefully the respect is mutual,” Heister said. “I really think it is, and it’s just, somebody had to step up at this time to be a leader.”

The change in leadership comes just two weeks after Pecatonica’s police chief was arrested in Rockford. Chief Michael Mund was charged with DUI, and is due back in court November 8.