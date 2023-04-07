PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Pecatonica Police sergeant has been sentenced to spend 6 months in jail after he was charged with sending naked photos of himself to three women in 2022.

According to court documents, Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy, 55, showed a photo of his genitals to a woman in September 2021 and then sent similar photos to two women in March 2022.

He was also accused of soliciting sexual favors from the two women while on duty and in uniform.

Stacy pleaded guilty to seven counts of Electronic Harassment/Obscene Proposal and Disorderly Conduct and has been ordered to have no contact with any of the three women.