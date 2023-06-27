PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities said all the occupants of a house on Division Street were able to escape from a house fire early Monday morning.
According to the Pecatonica Fire Department, the fire happened around 2:38 a.m.
by: John Clark
