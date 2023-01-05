PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Elementary School now has a book vending machine.

The new machine was delivered just before winter break and was paid for by a fundraising effort.

Instead of using money to buy a book, students can insert special gold tokens, which can be earned through good behavior, to dispense a book.

School administrators say it presents a new way to encourage students to read.

“For us, I think our goal is that they are lifelong readers,” said Principal Carrie Brockway. “And whether that’s reading on a computer, or a tablet, or a paperback book, just giving them that excitement to find pleasure in reading…we’re hoping to capitalize on that enthusiasm.”

Brockway said the idea for the vending machine was inspired by seeing other schools use them, via social media.