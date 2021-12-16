Pecatonica schools warn parents about Tik Tok challenge that encourages students to bring weapons to school on Friday

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WHNS) — Pecatonica Community School District 321 is notifying parents about a dangerous Tik Tok challenge aimed at promoting school violence.

In a message sent to parents Thursday, the school district described a social media challenge stemming from the platform Tik Tok that encourages students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 17.

“The original post is general and not directed at a specific school. So far, the origins of this post are unknown. Please know there have been zero reports or posts directed specifically at any of our Pecatonica Schools. We will continue to monitor this and take the necessary safety measures in partnership with local law enforcement,” the school said in the letter.

Guardians are also being asked to speak with their student about this TikTok challenge. Specifically, students are asked not to repost any threatening posts and messages. Instead, they are to tell a trusted adult or report it via Safe2Tell.

Lastly, administrators reminded parents and students that participation in social media threats, on or off school grounds, could result in school discipline and/or criminal charges.

Pecatonica is not the only school district aware of the disturbing challenge. Schools and law enforcement agencies around the country are warning parents and students about the possible danger.

It is unclear when this newest challenge was created, but it comes after many other challenges have brought students face-to-face with criminal actions.

Back in September, a Tik Tok challenge called “Devious Licks” encouraged students to steal whatever they could from school bathrooms and post about it on the platform.

Tik Tok TikTok later removed videos connected to the “devious licks” trend, after saying the challenge was in violation of the platform’s community guidelines.