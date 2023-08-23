PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Community Unit School District 321 has announced that the district will have an e-learning Thursday due to the extreme heat.

The district had been having issues with two large air handling units, one at the elementary school and one at the middle school. They added that the area impacted by the failing units will more likely become very warm due to heat indexes climbing well above 100 degrees.

The district announced on Wednesday that they were unable to troubleshoot the issues and that they do not want to put students and staff in any unsafe conditions.

Extracurricular decisions will be made based on how the day develops, or what other schools that might be hosting decide.