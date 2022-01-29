Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Winnebago County

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Winnebago County on Saturday.

The incident happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. near mile post 1.5 on Interstate 90, according to the Illinois State Police. Officers responded to the area, and found that the pedestrian had sustained life-threatening injuries. They have since died.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 1.5 is closed for the investigation. No further information was available at the time of this writing.